Next steps in Police's commitment to safe and responsible use of emergent tech

Thursday, 11 March, 2021 - 09:10

Technology is rapidly evolving and emergent technologies have an increasingly important part to play in modern policing.

Today, Police announces its next step in ensuring that any potential significant new technology is well considered first - through a new, independent, expert panel.

"In September 2020, we announced the development of a Police policy to ensure appropriate consideration ahead of the trial or use of new technology capabilities.

We also committed to establishing an independent expert panel to advise on technology matters.

A six-member panel has now been established," says Mark Evans, Deputy Chief Executive Insights and Deployment.

The panel will be chaired by Professor Colin Gavaghan from Otago University, who is the Director of the Centre for Law and Policy in Emerging Technologies.

The research centre is based at the University of Otago and examines legal, ethical, and policy issues around new technologies.

Professor Colin Gavaghan says leading the panel is a responsibility he takes very seriously.

"Emergent technologies offer great benefits in terms of accuracy and efficiency", says Professor Gavaghan.

"But particularly in high stakes areas like policing, it’s so important that we watch out for potential pitfalls.

Before any new technology is deployed in those sorts of contexts, we need to make sure that we’ve thought through what it might mean for privacy, fairness and human rights," says Professor Gavaghan.

The panel’s primary role is to provide advice and oversight from an ethical and policy perspective of emergent technologies.

While advice will be received and considered in confidence, Police is committed to making the expert panel’s advice public wherever possible - acknowledging this may not be possible in every case, for example where disclosure would breach commercial obligations.

The first meeting of the panel is expected to take place in April.