Allegation of threatening behaviour following Police interview in Dunedin - IPCA

Thursday, 11 March, 2021 - 09:56

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found that a man’s claims he was threatened and intimidated by Police officers on 3 May 2019, were unfounded.

The officers did not force the man to provide a statement when interviewed about an incident that occurred at the Dunedin Airport. The man’s claim that officers demonstrated a predisposition towards threatening him, was baseless. The Authority found that the officers’ behaviour was reasonable in the circumstances.

The Authority Chair Judge Colin Doherty said: "The officers accounts were consistent and supported by the evidence. There was no information that supported the man’s allegations. The officers’ comments were relevant in the circumstances that they were made".