Police response to IPCA report regarding threatening behaviour

|
[ login or create an account ]
Attributable to Superintendent Paul Basham, Southern District Commander:
Police acknowledge the Independent Police Conduct Authority’s conclusion that a claim of officers threatening and intimidating a man in Dunedin in May 2019 was unfounded.
The officers’ conduct aligned well with Police values - in particular, professionalism and integrity - and this was identified in the independent review.
Police deal with difficult matters every day, and in this case the officers achieved a good result following a thorough investigation.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice