Police response to IPCA report regarding threatening behaviour

Thursday, 11 March, 2021 - 10:05

Attributable to Superintendent Paul Basham, Southern District Commander:

Police acknowledge the Independent Police Conduct Authority’s conclusion that a claim of officers threatening and intimidating a man in Dunedin in May 2019 was unfounded.

The officers’ conduct aligned well with Police values - in particular, professionalism and integrity - and this was identified in the independent review.

Police deal with difficult matters every day, and in this case the officers achieved a good result following a thorough investigation.