Respected Whakatohea leader finalist in NZer of the Year Awards

Thursday, 11 March, 2021 - 10:42

WhakatÅhea Pre-Settlement Claims Trust (WPCT) is thrilled one of its entrepreneurial kaumÄtua (elder) is a finalist in the Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year Awards 2021.

WPCT trustee, Robert Edwards, is one of three finalists in the Senior New Zealander of the Year category - Te MÄtÄpuputu o te Tau section.

WPCT Chairman, Graeme Riesterer, says Robert brings strong leadership to the Trust centred on a tireless energy to serve his Iwi, which is also why he is Chairman of our WhakatÅhea MÄori Trust Board.

"In our eyes Robert is already a winner, and it is gratifying that we get to share him through such a prestigious award. His passion in leading our iwi to settlement, and commitment to our hapÅ« aspirations, has been pivotal in our many successes.

"He’s a bundle of energy, yet provides a quiet humility around the board table and out in the community which makes him much-loved and respected by all. We’re so proud of him to have made the finals and wish him every success," says Graeme.

Amongst Robert’s iwi contributions, the awards have also acknowledged Robert’s efforts in the role he has played which will transform ÅpÅtiki into a bustling aquaculture hub, including a thriving mussel-farming industry already employing many locals. He has been hailed as ‘"a great nurturer of the next generation, passing on his knowledge of marae and iwi history; and mentoring aspiring directors and trustees as they work towards joining company boards."

When nominations opened for the Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year Awards 2021, ÅpÅtiki District mayor, Lyn Riesterer, immediately thought of Robert Edwards as a worthy recipient. She approached WPCT with Council CEO, Aileen Lawrie, to offer the trust their support for the nomination.

"He’s been acknowledged for the year’s work as a senior within our community, however it’s actually been much longer than that," says Mayor Riesterer. "This last year was a very trying one but I’ve always admired Uncle Robert’s statesmanship. He’s a gentle leader, who leads by example, maintains his vision and takes his people along with him.

"He’s one of those quiet heroes, and achieves a lot more in his very understated way. He’s very staunch in his vison for WhakatÅhea and that’s what has carried him through the last 20-odd years in his work on behalf of our iwi. When he speaks, people listen."

Winners will be announced at the New Zealander of the Year Awards Gala Dinner in Auckland on 31 March.

