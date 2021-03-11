Police seek information following SH35 incidents

Thursday, 11 March, 2021 - 11:40

Gisborne Police are seeking help from the community regarding several incidents that occurred on State Highway 35 between Ruatoria and Gisborne on Thursday 25 February 2021.

A group of gang members and their vehicles travelled between Ruatoria and Gisborne in convoy during the morning and early afternoon of that day.

Police are particularly interested in the occupants of a large older red and white saloon in that convoy, which travelled to Ruatoria that morning and returned to Gisborne during the afternoon.

Anyone with any information that may assist Police is asked to call 105 and quote file number: 210225/3228.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers 0800 555 111.