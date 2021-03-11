Dynamic coast host of Coastal Restoration conference - Horizons

Thursday, 11 March, 2021 - 11:56

The Coastal Restoration Trust of New Zealand (CRT) is hosting its 12th annual conference for three days in Whanganui this week.

CRT Chair Greg Bennett says the conference theme this year is ‘Ko Te Kawa o Tangaroa, he kawa ora - living on a dynamic coast’, where attendees will hear from speakers from the Climate Change Commission, Massey University, local iwi, Horizons Regional Council, as well as trustees of the CRT whose backgrounds include botany and entomology.

"The conference provides an opportunity for like-minded community members and subject matter experts to come together to discuss issues, share information and hear the latest research," says Mr Bennett.

"The Trust’s aim is to support and encourage the development of cost effect practicable methods for coastal communities and management authorities to restore natural coastal ecosystems, including the natural form and function of coastal dunes.

"The conference will feature four field trips, travelling to Castlecliff, Waipipi and Waverley Beach, Whanganui River Estuary and Koitiata."

Horizons Regional Council natural resources and partnerships group manager Dr Jon Roygard says Horizons are proud to be a gold sponsor and host of the event.

"Our biodiversity, science and freshwater staff play a role in working with our coastal communities to help care for and restore natural coastal habitats. The coastal marine area in the ManawatÅ«-Whanganui Region encompasses around 14 per cent of the total regional area," says Dr Roygard.