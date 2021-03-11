Have a say on how our region grows - Upper Hutt City Council

Thursday, 11 March, 2021 - 12:31

Consultation on the draft Wellington Regional Growth Framework kicks off this week throughout the Wellington region (including the Wairarapa) and the Horowhenua.

Project Director Kim Kelly says this is a chance for communities to share their views on the draft Framework and make sure it covers off all the key aspects for growth - aspects that would be needed to accommodate an additional 200,000 people over the next 30+ years.

"It contains all the hot topics. We delve into housing, infrastructure investment, climate change, employment, transport, and the environment. The Framework gives us a way of looking at these things and planning for the future across a much wider geographical area," says Ms Kelly.

Mayor Wayne Guppy, Chair of the Wellington Regional Mayoral Forum says, this is a unique opportunity to plan for future growth at a regionwide level to ensure that the right investments and planning occur to deliver the best for the future of the region.

"If you’re like me and love our region, then this is your chance to help shape that."

The draft Framework has been developed over the past two years with input from local government, central government, iwi, technical experts, stakeholders, interest groups and industry organisations. It also draws upon existing policy from around the region, such as city and district-scale spatial plans, iwi management plans and central government policy such as the Climate Change Response (Zero Carbon) Amendment Act and the National Policy Statement on Urban Development.

Mayor Guppy says it’s now time for communities to take a look and share their views.

Have your say

For more information on the draft Wellington Regional Growth Framework and to make an online submission visit www.wrgf.co.nz. Submissions can be made between Thursday 11 March and Monday 10 May 2021. This consultation period is designed to align with the Long-Term Plan consultations of the councils in our region.

Photo caption: One of the key challenges outlined in the draft Framework is the lack of sufficient and affordable housing supply and choice.