Two arrested after aggravated burglaries in Gore

Thursday, 11 March, 2021 - 13:16

Eastern Southland Police with assistance from Gore CIB and Invercargill Armed Offender Squad executed several search warrants in the Gore area last night in relation to a incident that occurred at a residential Gore address over the weekend.

As a result two men, a 21-year-old and 19-year-old, have been arrested and charged with aggravated burglary.

They have been held in custody overnight and will appear before the Invercargill district Court today.