Napier City Council approves 80K grant for Waiohiki Marae project

Thursday, 11 March, 2021 - 14:22

Napier City Council has approved a request for $80,000 towards the Waiohiki Marae rebuild, showing its support for the return of a significant cultural and community facility to Napier.

The request for $80,000 plus GST, made through an application to the Council Projects Fund, was passed as a resolution of Council at today’s meeting.

This fund contributes to the costs of community projects that respond to an identified need or issue, promote economic, social, environmental or cultural development, are innovative and/or experimental, contribute to Napier’s vibrancy, or are a strategic investment.

Hinewai Ormsby, Waiohiki Marae Board of Trustee, recently elected Chairperson, acknowledges and thanks the wide and generous contributions made by many hapÅ«, community members and organisations including the Provincial Growth Fund (PGF) and Napier City Council of late in the Wharenui rebuild.

Last year the trust secured a further $375,000 through the PGF, and made an application to Council for a contribution of $80,000 to allow the rebuild to continue.

Mayor Wise describes the marae as a significant cultural and community facility which will complement and build additional capacity for adjacent facilities such as EIT and the Pettigrew.Green Arena.

"Once it’s finished local schools and the community will have the opportunity to access cultural experiences, right on their doorstep. It enhances the cultural values of mana whenua, not only by providing a facility to express the tikanga, kawa and cultural values of the HapÅ«, but supporting the conservation and protection of Åtatara PÄ, Hikurangi, the TÅ«taekurÄ« and wider rohe (territory)," she says.

NgÄti PÄrau Hapu are elated that their wharenui, Hau Te Ananui, will be completed at the end of this month, says Mrs Ormsby.

"Waiohiki has been without a marae since 2002, when its precedessor burnt to the ground.

The people of Waiohiki and NgÄti PÄrau hapy have planned to rebuild ever since. In 2015, after securing $1.8 million in funding, construction began. This has been a much anticipated achievement that will revitalise the cultural practices and aroha back into the heart of Waiohiki for NgÄti PÄrau and our local communities."

While the marae sits within the Hastings District Council district, it is within Te Whanganui Ä OrotÅ« (Ahuriri Napier) boundaries.