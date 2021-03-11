Homicide investigation launched following incident at Pukekohe property

Thursday, 11 March, 2021 - 14:40

Police have launched a homicide investigation following an incident at a Pukekohe address yesterday.

Just after 9am on Wednesday, Police attended the McNally Road property to conduct a bail check.

At the address they located a man with critical injuries and later located the body of a woman on the property.

A post-mortem examination has been completed this morning and we are still completing formal identification procedures.

At this stage we are unable to release the woman's name.

The man located injured remains in a critical condition in Middlemore Hospital.

We would like to reassure the Pukekohe community that while we have launched a homicide enquiry into this matter, we are not currently seeking anyone else in relation to the woman's death.

Our scene examination remains ongoing at the house today.

While we appreciate there may be further questions about our presence at the address, we are unable to comment further as this forms part of our investigation.

Police would still like to hear from anyone who has information that may assist the enquiry.

They can contact Counties Manukau Crime Squad on (09) 261 1321.