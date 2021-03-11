Fatal crash on Bickerstaffe Road, Maungaturoto - Police

|
Police are in attendance at a single vehicle crash on Bickerstaffe Road, Maungaturoto.
Emergency services were alerted to the vehicle that rolled at around 3:17pm.
Police can now confirm one person has died at the scene with one other person sustaining minor injuries.
Police remain at the scene completing a scene examination.
No road closures are in place.
