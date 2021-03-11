Further arrest in relation to death of Jamaine Wharton

Thursday, 11 March, 2021 - 18:50

Police investigating the death of Jamaine Wharton have today made a further arrest.

A 41-year-old man has been charged with attempting to pervert the course of justice.

He is scheduled to appear in WhakatÄne District Court on 12 March.

The investigation into Jamaine’s murder is ongoing and Police would like to hear from anyone who has relevant information but has not yet spoken to us.

Please call 105 and quote file number 210228/0465 if you can help.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.