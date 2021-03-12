More charges laid after West Quay shooting in Napier

Friday, 12 March, 2021 - 09:05

On 28 February shots were fired from a vehicle as it drove up to the Thirsty Whale on West Quay Napier. A man standing outside the bar sustained an injury to his hand and a bar staff member sustained an injury to their groin.

Police can advise that we have charged a second person with three counts of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm along with firearms charges arising from the shooting incident.

A 24-year old Napier man has been charged.

He was already remanded in custody on other unrelated charges and will appear at Napier District Court on the new charges on 24 March.