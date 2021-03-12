Sales date announced for Queenstown apartments - Te Runanga o Ngai Tahu

Friday, 12 March, 2021 - 10:05

The first off-plan apartments at Te Pā Tāhuna, a master planned, residential development within a short walk from central Queenstown, will soon be on the market.

Sales of the homes on Gorge Road will launch on 9 April.

Ngāi Tahu Property General Manager Blair Forgie says the initial homes will form part of a wider, thriving community with incredible alpine views.

"Living here we believe will offer a good quality of life, with nearby amenities including the local primary school. The convenience of this location will allow for owners to have the ability to lock up and leave with minimal hassle," Forgie says.

The first stage of Te Pā Tāhuna is an architecturally designed three-level, walk-up building, featuring both market and KiwiBuild apartments. These apartments are expected to be built before the end of 2022.

The apartments for sale will include live-work units facing Gorge Road as well as one- and two-bedroom apartments. A live-work apartment includes your own space facing Gorge Road, and a private one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment to the rear.

Floor sizes will range from 44 square metres to 110 square metres. These apartments are currently in pre-construction stage and civil works are progressing well. Forgie says the sales launch is an exciting step in progressing the development, which Ngāi Tahu Property hopes will help with the housing shortage in Queenstown.

When finished, the entire development will be comprised of more than 300 new homes, including 105 KiwiBuild homes, as well as associated amenity.

Background notes for editors:

Ngāi Tahu has a traditional and ongoing interest in the Queenstown Lakes and wider Central Otago region. Through its tourism, farming and property interests, Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu is one of the largest employers, ratepayers and investors in the Queenstown Lakes District. Waitaha, Kāti Mamoe and Kāi Tahu ancestors lived in the region for centuries residing close to local pounamu sites and utilising seasonal food gathering resources. They also passed through Tāhuna regularly, naming the land and utilising the ancient network of trails. Whakatipu was a crossroads from north to south, and east to west.

In recent decades, Ngāi Tahu-owned entities have invested in Tāhuna, the wider Whakatipu region and Queenstown Lakes District in farming, tourism and core infrastructure. Ngāi Tahu Property is one of the investment pillars of Ngāi Tahu Holdings, the commercial entity charged with growing the wealth of more than 70,000 Ngāi Tahu whānui.

Our purpose is to deliver excellent property projects which support the economic aspirations of our owners.

In the two decades since the signing of the Ngāi Tahu Claims Settlement Act, Ngāi Tahu Property has built a portfolio of premium assets now valued at more than $600 million.

Additionally, Ngāi Tahu Property has completed a variety of residential, commercial and industrial projects, building a track record of high-quality buildings and a trusted name in the industry.