Drop-in session to learn more about plans for Tinwald's SH1 - NZTA

Drop-in session for Tinwald residents and road users: making it easier and safer for locals to get around Tinwald

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency has a drop-in session planned for the week after next for people who use SH1 through Tinwald, Mid Canterbury.

The drop-in session is for local people and regular State Highway 1 drivers to hear how Waka Kotahi is making improvements to make it easier and safer to cross the highway’s key intersections, including Lagmhor Road/ Agnes St and SH1. People can also offer ideas themselves and comment on whether Waka Kotahi’s initial proposals are a good fit or not.

"Access from Lagmhor Road and Graham St can be a problem at peak times," says Waka Kotahi Director Regional Relationships Jim Harland. "We want to address these problems around safe access to the Tinwald business area, the primary school, medical facilities and the Tinwald Domain for drivers, cyclists and pedestrians. It needs to be easy for local people to make short trips around Tinwald and feel safe if they’re cycling or walking."

Some of the possible solutions include:

traffic signals at SH1/Lagmhor Road/ Agnes St

encouraging traffic away from Grahams Road and onto McMurdo and Agnes Streets with a right turn bay onto Grahams Road from SH1

encouraging cyclists onto Melcombe St with cycleway markings, rather than SH1, for access between Lagmhor Road and Carters Terrace.

The drop-in session will be at the Tinwald School Hall, 131 Thomson St, Tinwald on Tuesday, 23 March, from 3 pm to 6.30 pm.

To have your say on the proposed plans go to www.nzta.govt.nz/tinwald. You can make comments on the online map and tell us what you think.

Submissions need to be in by 5 pm, Friday, 16 April.

People who can’t attend but would like to know more should email: tinwald@nzta.govt.nz

