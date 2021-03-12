1000-plus submissions to key Council strategy - Hamilton City Council

Friday, 12 March, 2021 - 12:58

A strategy aimed at ensuring everyone has a stronger voice in Council decision-making has received more than 1,000 submissions.

The feedback on Council’s draft Strategy, He Pou Manawa Ora - Pillars of Wellbeing reflects a wide range of views on the strategy’s four ‘pou’ (pillars). History, Unity, Prosperity and Restoration. The response has pleased Mayor Paula Southgate who has pushed hard for early community involvement in the business of Council.

"We’ve received 1010 submissions from a good cross-section of the community," says Mayor Southgate.

"That’s very pleasing because the issues raised are fundamental to building a diverse and thriving city in the future. Receiving this amount of feedback from such a variety of groups and individuals will contribute to how He Pou Manawa Ora will be finalised over the coming months."

Mayor Southgate says Council will use the strategy as a foundation to celebrate the city’s unique culture; to enable courageous conversations around sensitive issues; and to give everyone a voice in Council’s decision-making.

"It acknowledges Hamiltonians’ shared past and its growing diversity - while recognising Maaori as key partners in determining the city’s future," she says.

"We’re now seeing people in Hamilton really start to grab the opportunities being created to engage with Council, early, on key issues. With the draft Long-term Plan now out in the community, I hope people will also get involved in that because we genuinely want to hear what people have to say."

Council will now begin working through the He Pou Manawa Ora submissions in preparation for its Hearings and Engagement Committee meeting on Wednesday March 24, followed by further updating of the strategy document during April based on feedback.

The Strategy will then be presented at Council’s Community Committee in May for further discussion and refinement, before going to Council to decide to formally adopt the Strategy or not.