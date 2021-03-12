Crash in Central Hawke's Bay

|
Emergency services are responding to a vehicle collision on Porangahau Road, Wallingford, central Hawke’s Bay.
Initial reports suggest a single car has rolled and that two people have been injured between Bush Rd and Ugly Hill Rd.
A helicopter has been called to the scene.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area, as the road is down to one lane.
