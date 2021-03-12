Crash in Central Hawke's Bay

Friday, 12 March, 2021 - 13:55

Emergency services are responding to a vehicle collision on Porangahau Road, Wallingford, central Hawke’s Bay.

Initial reports suggest a single car has rolled and that two people have been injured between Bush Rd and Ugly Hill Rd.

A helicopter has been called to the scene.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area, as the road is down to one lane.