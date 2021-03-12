Pukekohe homicide investigation update and name release

Friday, 12 March, 2021 - 14:25

The homicide investigation launched in Pukekohe following an incident at an address on Wednesday morning remains ongoing.

Police have now completed all of our formal identification and notification procedures relating to the woman located deceased at the McNally Road property on 10 March.

She was Toakase Finau, aged 29, of Māngere.

Our team are continuing to investigate the circumstances of Toakase's death and we are providing her whānau with the support we can at this difficult time.

The man who was taken to Middlemore Hospital at the time of the incident remains in a critical condition.

Our scene examination at the property remains ongoing at this stage.

Anyone who has not yet spoken with Police as part of our investigation is asked to come forward and call Counties Manukau Crime Squad on (09) 261 1321.