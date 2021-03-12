Crash in Horotiu, Hamilton

|
Emergency services are responding to a vehicle collision on SH1 Waikato near the Koura Drive off-ramp.
Initial reports suggest a single car has rolled and that one person has been injured about 1.45pm today.
SH1 will be closed at this off-ramp and all traffic will be diverted down SH39.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area.
