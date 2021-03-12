SH1 improvement works continue on East Taupo Arterial - NZTA

Friday, 12 March, 2021 - 15:18

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advises road resurfacing and safety improvements will continue on State Highway 1 East TaupÅ Arterial over the next month.

The work is taking place on SH1 between Centennial Drive and Broadlands Road and between Broadlands Road and the SH1/State Highway 5 Napier/Taupo roundabout.

A temporary speed limit of 50km/h will be in place and Stop/Go traffic management will also be used at times, to ensure the safety of the work crews and road users.

Heavy trucks and construction machinery will be operating and motorists are asked to take care through the site. Delays will be monitored to minimise wait times as much as practical.

Traffic management will be scaled back for the TaupÅ Ironman on 27 March to reduce the impact on the increased traffic volumes due to the event.

This work is part of the $15 million East TaupÅ Arterial safety improvements project to make a 12km stretch, between the Wairakei roundabout on SH1 and the State Highway 5 Napier/Taupo Road roundabout, safer.

Work includes widening the road shoulders to give drivers more room to recover if they lose control, installing flexible safety barriers down the middle of the road to prevent head-on crashes and roadside safety barriers where hazards can’t be removed such as power poles, trees and deep ditches.

In the event of bad weather or other unforeseen circumstances, work may be postponed. Visit the interactive Waka Kotahi Journey Planner website ( journeys.nzta.govt.nz) for the latest information on roadworks, traffic, road closures and detours to help plan your trip.

Waka Kotahi thanks road users for their patience while we carry out this important work.

