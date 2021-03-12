Boil water notice for Waipapa households and businesses

Friday, 12 March, 2021 - 18:31

A boil water notice is in place for Waipapa households and businesses connected to the Far North District Council’s Kerikeri Water Supply.

The notice applies to properties at State Highway 10, Waipapa Loop Road, Maritime Lane, Klinac Lane, Kahikatearoa Lane, Mawson Avenue, Puriri Park Lane, Waitotara Drive and Waipapa Road between Waitotara Drive and State Highway 10.

The boil water notice follows reports of discoloured water affecting Mawson Avenue consumers and some businesses along State Highway 10. In response, the Council stepped up routine weekly testing of the water supply and this identified a lack of residual chlorine (free available chlorine) in the water occurring somewhere in the system between the Waipapa water reservoir and the consumer. This lack of residual chlorine can create a higher risk of E.coli in the water supply. The boil water notice has therefore been put in place as a precautionary measure.

Those affected will receive a letter this afternoon advising them to boil water for at least one minute, not to rely on filters and to seek advice from a medical practitioner if they have symptoms of gastroenteritis. The boil water notice applies to water used for:

Drinking and ice

Food preparation

Oral hygiene

Pets.

General Manager - Infrastructure and Asset Management Andy Finch says tests first indicated a lack of residual chlorine and the presence of E.coli on Thursday. The system was flushed overnight and tests on Friday showed the required amount of free available chlorine was again present in the water.

However, before the boil water notice can be removed, the Council requires three clear E.coli tests. The first result for E.coli will be available on Saturday, meaning the earliest the notice can be lifted is Monday afternoon. Mr Finch says that with free available chlorine levels back to normal, the boil notice is being applied as a precaution.