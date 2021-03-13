Fatality confirmed following SH2 Athenree Gorge crash

|
[ login or create an account ]
Police can confirm one person has died following the earlier reported truck vs car crash on State Highway 2, Athenree Gorge.
One person died at the scene and another person had moderate injuries.
Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.
The road is due to reopen shortly.
We thank motorists for their patience.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice