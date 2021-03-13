Vehicle sought following Glendene firearms incident

|
[ login or create an account ]
Police are seeking sightings of a white 2001 Honda Stream, licence plate GAM316 following a firearms incident in Glendene this morning.
Emergency services were called to a property on Kirby Street, Glendene at around 7:20am following reports of a firearm being discharged.
On arrival Police located a male that required medical attention and he was transferred to hospital in a serious condition.
The white Honda Stream being sought by police in relation to the incident is a stolen vehicle.
Any sightings of the vehicle should be reported to Police on 111.
A scene guard remains in place at the Kirby Street address while a scene examination is undertaken and the matter is being investigated.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice