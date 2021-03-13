Homicide investigation in Pukekohe

|
Police can confirm the man critically injured in an incident at a McNally Road, Pukekohe address on Wednesday 10 March has died overnight.
The Police investigation into the incident is ongoing.
The death of the man and the woman whose death was confirmed when the incident was first reported, will be referred to the Coroner.
