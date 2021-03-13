Matamata Powerball player scores $8.2 million

Saturday, 13 March, 2021 - 20:39

Powerball is on a winning streak with a lucky player from Matamata taking home $8.2 million with Powerball First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold at Paper Plus Matamata and is made up of $8 million from Powerball First Division and $250,000 from Lotto First Division.

Tonight’s winner is the sixth Powerball winner already this year and the win comes just two weeks after a lucky Christchurch MyLotto player scored themselves a huge $22.5 million with Powerball First Division. The winner is looking forward to setting up his family and making lots of memories with them in the future.

Three other Lotto players around the country will also be celebrating after winning $250,000 each with Lotto First Division tonight. The winning Lotto tickets were sold at Wainoni Pak N Save in Christchurch, Milton Supervalue in Milton and on MyLotto to a player from Auckland.

Strike Four was also won tonight by two players from Auckland, who each took home $300,000. The winning Strike tickets were sold at Mayfair Superette in Auckland and on MyLotto to an Auckland player.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above winning stores should write their name on the back of their ticket and check it at any Lotto NZ outlet, online at MyLotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.

Players can phone Lotto NZ on 0800 695 6886 if they want to enquire about the best way to claim a prize.

Auckland is at Alert Level 2, and the rest of the country is at Alert Level 1. Lotto NZ counters across the country are open and will continue to follow the Government’s health and safety guidelines.