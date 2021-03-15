Hawke's Bay Expressway closed due to multi vehicle crash

|
[ login or create an account ]
Police are at the scene of a crash on the Hawke's Bay Expressway, Napier.
Emergency services were alerted to a multi-vehicle at around 8:20am.
An update on injuries will be provided when able.
The road is closed between Taradale Road and Meeanee Road.
Motorists are advised to avoid the expressway and to expect delays.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice