Submissions open now for Long-term Plan - Council

Monday, 15 March, 2021 - 09:55

Key decisions affecting the priority and direction of TaupÅ District Council over the next 10 years are now open for public consultation as part of the Long-term Plan 2021-2031 review and adoption process.

Resilient economies, sustainable environments and connected communities are the pillars of this Long-term Plan.

Mayor David Trewavas said he wants to hear from as many people as possible.

"We’re asking for feedback on a range of priorities such as the best way to fund council water supplies, the future for the council administration building, and funding for TaupÅ Museum and Art Gallery. We want to hear from you about any of the issues highlighted, or anything to do with the LTP such as budgets, services and projects.

Last year, TaupÅ District Council achieved the zero per cent rates rise, acknowledging the impact of Covid-19 on businesses and individuals. The average rates increase for 2021/22 is 6.50 percent.

"Following the global pandemic of Covid-19, we’ve had to rethink some of our plans and reprioritise some of our projects and activities in an attempt to balance what we can afford while ensuring the TaupÅ District remains a great place to live."

"We feel this is a reasonable increase, especially when other regions around the country are increasing rates by double digits. This will enable us to continue on with essential infrastructure work as well as those ‘nice-to-haves’ such as playground upgrades and town centre beautification," said Mr Trewavas.

Submissions open today, Monday 15 March and close on Friday April 16, 2021 at 5pm. To read the consultation document, find out more, and submit, head to taupo.govt.nz/ltp