EIT graduate first woman Indian police officer in Hawke's Bay

Monday, 15 March, 2021 - 11:11

EIT graduate Ramandeep Kaur Sandhu is breaking ground as the first woman Indian police officer in Hawke’s Bay. Two weeks ago week, Raman was formally welcomed to the New Zealand Police, following a two-year-long study and recruitment process.

The 28-year-old was born and raised in Punjab, India, and moved to Hawke’s Bay in 2012. Raman says that the first years in New Zealand - acclimatising herself to new people, culture, and lifestyle - were challenging. Working different jobs in orchards, hospitality, and customer service was a good start but didn’t quite fulfill her. Raman said, "I have always been interested in the investigative side of police work, so joining the Police seemed like an obvious career to pursue. I also found out that there are no Indian female police officers in Hawke’s Bay. Yet, I had no idea where to start."

Weighing her options, she learned about EIT’s Services Pathway programme. It seemed like the ideal first step to achieve her dream of joining the Police.

Raman said that she had a great experience at EIT. The programme helped her with her application to join the Police, and tutor Andrew McCrory’s guidance throughout the journey made all the difference.

At the mihi whakatau at the Hastings Central Police Station, Raman spoke about her journey saying, "I want to make my family proud to see me in my blue uniform as no one in the history of my family has ever done something as big and splendid as getting into the New Zealand Police."

Eastern District Commander Superintendent, Jeanette Park said the team is delighted to have Constable Ramandeep Kaur Sandhu join them in Hawke’s Bay. "She is the first Indian woman police officer in the region and I am sure her ability to speak three languages, Punjabi, Hindu, and English, will be extremely useful. We welcome diversity within Police as we are aiming for a constabulary workforce diverse in ethnicity and gender that reflects our communities, we have set ambitious recruitment targets nationwide to meet our desired workforce profile." "Raman completed the EIT Services Pathway programme before joining Police, and we have a number of current staff who have done the same. This is a valuable course for us to have available to people in the region."

Raman highlights that there are many Indians in the Hawke’s Bay community. She feels like she would be able to connect, gain their trust, and help make them feel safe, "I want to be there for the wider community. I would love to make a positive difference in every aspect of people’s life wherever I can."

Raman’s ultimate career goal in a nutshell, "I want to be the best possible version of myself but also inspire more females from diverse backgrounds to join the Police."