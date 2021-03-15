Call for mandatory minimum sentence following assaults on corrections officers

Monday, 15 March, 2021 - 12:29

Sensible Sentencing Trust is once again calling for a mandatory minimum six-month prison sentence to be implemented for any inmate that assaults a corrections officer.

"We back our corrections officers and if something isn’t done assaults will continue to get worse," says Darroch Ball co-leader of Sensible Sentencing Trust.

"With the latest statistics showing 2021 is on track to be the worst year since 2016 for prisoner attacks on staff, it shows inmates think current consequences are a joke."

"Inmates currently get a slap on the wrist with weak and meaningless sentences that they serve concurrently. There is no real deterrent that exists and corrections officers who put on a uniform every day and deal with violent thugs in prison are now becoming easy targets."

"The head of the Corrections Association Alan Whitley has clearly stated that inmates are not being held to account for the assaults and prisons are becoming more and more dangerous."

"Corrections officers need all the protection they can get - this includes ensuring any assaults are dealt with harsh penalties."

"If the status quo continues assaults will continue to increase in number and the inevitable increase in serious harm against officers will follow."

"The ‘Protection for First Responders and Correction Officers’ members bill is currently before the parliamentary justice select committee and seeks to bring in mandatory six-month prison sentences for anyone who assaults first responders or corrections officers."

"This mandatory prison sentence is the type of tough action that is needed to reflect the severity of the offence," says Mr Ball.

"The Minister of Corrections Kelvin Davis needs to ensure this bill is passed so that our corrections officers feel that the government is listening and backing them."

"There needs to be no tolerance for violence against our corrections officers and the sentencing needs to reflect that."