Final week to have say on Maori constituency - TRC

Monday, 15 March, 2021 - 14:24

Time is running out for Taranaki people to have their say on a proposed MÄori constituency for Taranaki Regional Council.

Submissions close this Friday, 19 March at 4pm.

The public have been asked whether they support the establishment of a MÄori constituency for Taranaki Regional Council for the 2022 local authority elections. This is the Council’s preferred option.

Council chief executive Steve Ruru says more than 200 submissions have been received since consultation opened two weeks ago.

"It’s great that so many people have not just said ‘yes’ or ‘no’ to a MÄori constituency but have taken the time to explain their reasoning.

"Councillors were clear they wanted to hear the views of the community before making a final decision. These submissions will play an important role in their decision-making process.

"We encourage people to have their say by Friday if they haven’t done so already."

Submissions will be collated into a report for councillors ahead of the next full Council meeting on April 6. At that meeting submitters who wanted to be heard will present their views in person. Councillors will then deliberate and vote on whether to proceed with a MÄori constituency for the 2022 local authority elections.

If the answer is yes, a representation review will be held to confirm how many MÄori and general constituencies there will be, their borders and how many councillors will represent each.

Make a submission

You can view more details, FAQs and make a submission online at www.trc.govt.nz/haveyoursay. Alternatively, call 0800 736 222 to request a paper version of the submission form.

Timeline

4pm 19 March 2021: Submissions close.

6 April 2021: Submitters heard by the Council, decision made.

21 May 2021: Deadline to make a decision in time for the 2022 elections.