Restricted fire season for Hawke's Bay - FENZ

Monday, 15 March, 2021 - 14:18

Hawke’s Bay is now in a restricted fire season.

The change came into effect at 8am on Monday 15 March.

Principal Rural Fire Officer Trevor Mitchell says the district recently had 20 millimetres of rain, which helped reduce the risk of a fire spreading out of control.

In a restricted season, people are able to light outdoor fires if they have a permit.

"This can be done via www.checkitsalright.nz. The website also provides guidance to users about what they can and can’t do in their area," Trevor Mitchell says.

"Despite the changing conditions, there is still a risk for a planned outdoor fire to get out of control, " he says.

"Even if you have a permit to light an open-air fire, it is important you check the weather conditions before you light."