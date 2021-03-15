Regional speed management plan update

Monday, 15 March, 2021 - 15:34

Work is progressing on a draft Regional Speed Management Plan, which proposes to lower local speed limits and ultimately reduce deaths and serious injuries caused by road crashes in TairÄwhiti.

This Thursday Council will receive an information report on the draft plan, developed in response to the Ministry of Transport’s Tackling Unsafe Speeds Programme.

The programme comes under a national Road to Zero Strategy, with the target of zero deaths and serious injury crashes by 2050 and a 40 percent reduction by 2030.

The draft plan uses a consistent approach for setting speed limits across the district, responding to issues unique to this region while also aligning with nationally determined safe and appropriate speeds.

Council’s director of community lifelines David Wilson said TairÄwhiti had 1.5 times the national average of deaths and serious injuries on its roads, with speed increasing the likelihood of crashes and their severity.

"Gisborne also ranks in the highest risk category for speed - driving too fast for the conditions - and for crashes with cyclists involved in the national Communities At Risk Register 2020, coming third for the country for both."

The draft plan also proposes a speed limit of 20km for vehicles driving on beaches, which is in line with other regions.

Early engagement of the draft plan will align with Council’s Long Term Plan engagement process, followed by formal consultation and finalisation by November this year when the Setting of Speed Limit Rule 2021 is adopted.

Council will receive the report outlining the draft plan at its meeting on March 18, starting at 9am. Meetings are livestreamed on our website.

https://www.gdc.govt.nz/livestream/

Maps with the proposed new speed limits can be viewed here.

https://gizzy.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=eeb332021f8444c99817d490a9dc58e5