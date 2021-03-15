Exposed: Sinister plan by Iranian authorities to monitor and suppress Baha'is

Monday, 15 March, 2021 - 15:37

An official Iranian directive to conduct strict controls on the Baha’is in the city of Sari has caused widespread international concern for the welfare of Baha'is living in the northern province of Mazandaran. "The directive instructs local authorities to monitor operations of Baha'is and to introduce measures to identify Baha’i students in order to bring them into Islam," says NZ Baha'i community spokesperson, Paddy Payne. "It is clearly a detailed plan to ensure that the Baha’i community is rigorously controlled."

The document was issued by the Commission on Ethnicities, Sects and Religions in Sari, which operates under the aegis of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, a body chaired by Iran’s president and responsible for security matters.

Revealed by the Defence of Human Rights in Iran (LDDHI) and the International Federation for Human Rights (FIDH), the directive contravenes Iran’s international legal obligations and shows clear intent that the government is implementing measures that threaten the fundamental right of Baha’is to believe.

"The authorities consider them heretics, ban their religion, and view the practice of the Baha’i faith as a subversive act," said Mr Payne. The Baha'i Faith is Iran's largest minority religion.

"Despite constant claims from the government that Baha’is are not persecuted for their beliefs, the Iranian authorities have once again exposed their true intentions in this document."

The Baha'i International Community wants Iran to live up to its international commitments and allow Baha’is to live freely in Iran without having to deny their beliefs.