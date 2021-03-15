Recommendations on Stage 3 and 3b of District Plan Review go before Councillors

Monday, 15 March, 2021 - 16:21

Councillors will consider a report recommending they adopt the recommendations of an Independent Hearing Panel on submissions received for Stage 3 and 3b of the District Plan review, at Queenstown Lakes District Council’s (QLDC) Full Council Meeting this Thursday.

Stage 3 and 3b of the District Plan review introduced a number of changes to the Operative District Plan (ODP), including a new General Industrial and Service Zone; a Settlements Zone for Rural Townships; a review of the Rural Visitor Zone, Three Parks Special Zone and rezoning of the Ballantyne Road oxidation pond site for active sports and recreation; WÄhi TÅ«puna (sites of significance to Iwi) provisions; design guidelines for Residential and Business Mixed Use Zone; changes to plan provisions in Queenstown Bay and a suite of minor variations arising from previous decisions.

If adopted, the decisions on Stage 3 and 3b of the District Plan review will be formally notified on 1 April 2021, followed by a six week period in which submitters on Stage 3 and 3b can appeal the decisions to the Environment Court.

QLDC General Manager Planning and Development Tony Avery, said the recommendations report going before Council for adoption was the culmination of careful consideration of large volumes of evidence.

"The process has involved 542 submissions, 8,690 submission points and 20 days of hearings in Queenstown and WÄnaka before an Independent Hearing Panel chaired by Trevor Robinson," said Mr Avery.

The release of these decisions will mean that these plan provisions take legal effect and people undertaking new land uses and activities affected by the changes will have to comply with any new rules or obtain a resource consent to infringe them.

Stage 3 and 3b is the third tranche of Plan Changes and Variations developed and released for public submissions since the commencement of the current District Plan review in 2015.

QLDC’s Policy team is happy to answer any questions about the new provisions, and will be working with Council’s Resource Consents team who will be implementing the provisions.