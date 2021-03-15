Waipapa boil water notice lifted - Far North District Council

Monday, 15 March, 2021 - 17:25

A boil water notice has been lifted for Waipapa households and businesses connected to the Far North District Council’s Kerikeri Water Supply.

The notice was applied after very low levels of chlorine were detected in the water supply along with the presence of E.coli last Thursday. Properties potentially affected were on State Highway 10, Waipapa Loop Road, Maritime Lane, Klinac Lane, Kahikatearoa Lane, Mawson Avenue, Puriri Park Lane, Waitotara Drive and Waipapa Road between Waitotara Drive and State Highway 10.

The Council flushed its systems overnight and, as a precaution, delivered notices door to door on Friday advising consumers to boil water for at least one minute, not to rely on filters and to seek advice from a medical practitioner if they have symptoms of gastroenteritis.

General Manager - Infrastructure and Asset Management Andy Finch says the problem has now been traced and corrected. Daily tests for E.coli taken since Friday have all come back clear and tests for chlorine in the supply also show levels have returned to normal.

He says that after conferring with NgÄ Tai Ora - Public Health Northland at the Northland District Health Board, he is confident the Council water supply is safe to drink without boiling.

"While I am relieved that we have confirmed the water supply is safe, I share the frustration consumers have that a boil water notice was required in the first place. I apologise that this was necessary and for the concern it must have caused."

He says that as a precaution, a heightened regime of testing will continue for the rest of the week.

If households or businesses have any questions or concerns, they should call the Council’s 24-hour Contact Centre on 0800 920 029.