Serious crash on SH2, Taneatua

Emergency services are attending a serious single-vehicle crash on SH2 (White Pine Bush Road), Tāneatua.
Police received a report around 5:30pm that car had gone off the Pekatahi Bridge.
The road is blocked and diversions are in place at Rewatu Road/SH2 and Tāneatua Road/SH2.
Motorists are advised to expect delays.
Information on injuries will be released when available.
