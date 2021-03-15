Serious crash on SH2, Taneatua

Monday, 15 March, 2021 - 18:25

Emergency services are attending a serious single-vehicle crash on SH2 (White Pine Bush Road), Tāneatua.

Police received a report around 5:30pm that car had gone off the Pekatahi Bridge.

The road is blocked and diversions are in place at Rewatu Road/SH2 and Tāneatua Road/SH2.

Motorists are advised to expect delays.

Information on injuries will be released when available.