188 groups to call for an end to single use plastic, paper products - OSOF

Tuesday, 16 March, 2021 - 09:42

New Zealand-based marine conservation non-profit, Our Seas Our Future (OSOF) joins over 180 international environmental and social justice groups, calling on world leaders including Aotearoa’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, to put an end to producing single-use ‘throw-away’ paper and plastic products.

OSOF recently launched a petition to encourage the Government to phase-out single use priority items by 2023, rather than the staged phase-out by 2025 as proposed in the recent "Reducing the impact of plastic on our environment" consultation document. The petition has nearly 2,000 signatures and counting.

"Our government has the opportunity to demonstrate environmental leadership by phasing out single-use priority items sooner rather than later," said Noel Jhinku, OSOF Operations Lead.

"Each day, more and more single-use plastic items are discarded into landfills, and the natural environment. Actions speak louder than words, and we want to see the Government take action on single-use plastic items by committing to quantifiable time frames and a full phase-out of SUP items by 2023," said Jhinku.

Single use products, from packaging to food containers, to disposable cups and cutlery, have caused widespread damage to marine and ocean ecosystems and are responsible for mass deforestation and degradation of the world's forests. Single use items are also a key contributor to the 2 billion tonnes of waste that humans produce every year. That number is projected to increase to 70% by 2050.

"We’re depleting the very life support systems that we all need to survive, simply for the supposed convenience of single-use products," said Tamara Stark, Campaigns Director of Canopy, one of the authoring organizations of the joint position paper. "We need to see radical change in how products are delivered to people, without the use of harmful and polluting packaging, and with a commitment to circularity at their heart."

The joint call "From Single Use to Systems Change", highlights the massive impact that disposable products are having on the natural environment, wildlife, human health, and vulnerable communities and calls on leaders to bring about a much-needed systemic change.

From Single Use to Systems Change can be found here: www.canopyplanet.org/single-use-to-systems-change.