NZOG permit surrender shows vulnerability in Aotearoa’s electricity generation - OSOF

Tuesday, 16 March, 2021 - 10:19

Our Seas Our Future (OSOF) welcomes the recent surrender of an oil and gas exploration permit by New Zealand Oil and Gas (NZOG) but also calls on the government to develop reliable renewable energy power sources.

It is positive news that there will be less deep sea drilling but the surrender of this permit simply highlights that Aotearoa is still reliant on oil and gas for power generation (as emerging gas shortages have forced the reopening of a coal-fired electricity unit) and this just isn’t good enough.

The current Labour Government has pledged that by 2030 electricity in Aotearoa will be generated entirely by renewable energy. If we are to reach this goal, we must have reliable sources of renewable energy and we can’t reach this goal if we rely on power being mainly generated from weather-dependant sources.

OSOF urges the government to use Covid-19 recovery as an opportunity to develop and invest in clean and renewable energy alternatives to help meet Aotearoa's growing energy demands. Legislation and policy, in all relevant areas, should reflect our shared responsibilities as kaitiakitanga of the environment, and there is an urgent need for the Government to provide further leadership in addressing the climate crisis.

"Environmental protection and combating climate change is a global responsibility, and while it’s great to see New Zealand making progress, we still have a way to go," says Noel Jhinku, OSOF Trustee.

"Deep sea drilling is incredibly risky for the marine ecosystem, particularly when in deeper waters. There are risks of oil spills happening and these can harm marine life and cause dead zones. The process of drilling is also harmful, producing seismic waves that negatively affect sea mammals."

"Alongside the ongoing environmental impacts of fossil fuel use, seismic blasting for petroleum can have both physical and long term behavioural impacts on marine mammals, and negative effects on marine ecosystems and wildlife."

"In Aotearoa New Zealand, we’re incredibly fortunate to have such a diverse marine environment, full of various invertebrates, plants, fish, marine mammals and seabird species. Our oceans, coastal areas and marine life deserve protection." That being said, this is a huge win for Aotearoa, the people and our precious environment, in major part due to the community efforts of hundreds of thousands of individuals who have been driving the campaign to put an end to deep sea oil exploration in New Zealand for over a decade.