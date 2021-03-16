Another violent criminal given electronic bail kills partner - SST

Tuesday, 16 March, 2021 - 11:14

The man who died in Pukekohe following a suspected murder suicide is another glaring example of violent criminals being given electronic bail instead of being held in prison where they should be, says Darroch Ball co-leader of Sensible Sentencing Trust.

Sensible Sentencing Trust last month highlighted the concerns for public safety with the increase in violent criminals being given electronic bail instead of being held in prison.

Viliami Latu had already breached his bail conditions several weeks before allegedly killing his estranged partner.

"When we have a system that is centred around the offender with soft enforcement of the even softer laws, it is at the cost of accountably and the safety of the community."

Department of Corrections figures obtained through the Official Information Act are showing a doubling of the number of crimes committed on electronic bail since 2015.

"What is most concerning is that around forty percent of those crimes involved weapons, violence or drugs."

"The numbers being put on electronic bail has skyrocketed from 751 in 2014/15 to 2,477 in 2019/20 - a more than three-fold increase. This clearly shows electronic bail is being used more and more in place of prison as the remand option for violent and dangerous criminals."

"Concerningly, we have also seen an increase in the number of people charged with murder or other violent or sexual crimes been given electronic bail - with 556 in 2017 ballooning to a massive 1,026 in 2019," says Mr Ball.

"Violent criminals should not be eligible for electronic bail - they should be held in prison to protect our communities."