Delays following crash SH2, Remutaka Hill

State Highway 2 over the Remutaka Hill is down to one lane following a two car crash.
Police were alerted to the crash on the Featherston side shortly after 11am.
No serious injuries are reported.
Motorists are advised to expect delays.
We thank motorists in advance for the patience.
