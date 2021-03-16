Work to restore SH43 to two lanes near Taumarunui begins next week

Tuesday, 16 March, 2021 - 13:35

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advises work to realign a section of State Highway 43 at West Otunui Road, near Taumarunui, which was reduced to one lane following a slip, will get underway from next week.

Work will enable the road to be reinstated to two lanes and will begin Monday 22 March. It is expected to take up to six weeks to complete. Crews will be on-site between 7am and 7pm, Monday to Saturday, weather permitting.

Traffic lights will be in use and speed restrictions of 30km/h will be in place. Motorists are encouraged to plan for delays of up to five minutes.

Waka Kotahi thanks motorists for their patience.