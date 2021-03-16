Waitemata DHB appoints Dr Josephine Aumea Herman as Director of Pacific Health

Tuesday, 16 March, 2021 - 13:40

Former Secretary for Te Marae Ora Cook Islands Ministry of Health Dr Josephine Aumea Herman has been appointed Director of Pacific Health at WaitematÄ DHB.

Growing up in the Cook Islands, it was at 11 years old that Dr Herman decided to work in healthcare, a decision that would set her on an impressive career path.

A public health physician and general practitioner, Dr Herman also holds a PhD in epidemiology from the University of Auckland. She is a past recipient of the Pasifika Medical Association Service Award for her contribution to Pacific Health and was a Medical Officer of Health with Auckland Regional Public Health Service from 2017 to 2018, where she helped lead the response to the wider region’s mumps outbreak.

As Secretary for Te Marae Ora, she helped lead the national emergency health response to COVID-

19. The Cook Islands are one of a select few countries that have not reported a single COVID-19 case.

Dr Josephine Aumea Herman recieves a pare rauti Ä te tiare, as part of her WaitematÄ DHB pÅwhiri.

Having worked in Pacific health both nationally and internationally, Dr Herman says she feels "privileged" to be a part of the WaitematÄ team.

"Dr Bramley (Chief Executive) is a great leader and he has a great team around him. It’s an honour to be in a very important and crucial role at a time where we have COVID-19 placing extraordinary pressure on our health systems.

"We need to think efficiently and strategically about how we make the most of the resources we have, so we can ensure our people have access to the best services, in order for us to achieve equitable health outcomes."

WaitematÄ DHB Chief Executive Dr Dale Bramley with newly

Along with a wealth of clinical experience, Dr Herman brings strong Pacific leadership and engagement capabilities to WaitematÄ DHB.

"A healthier future for our Pacific population can be achieved when our people know what to expect from the health system and they understand their role in contributing to designing a health system that best addresses their needs."

WaitematÄ DHB serves a population of almost 650,000 people, with around seven percent Pacific. Dr Herman says better health outcomes for Pacific people are the responsibility of all, not just the Pacific health team.

"It’s all about people, not just the population we serve but also the people that we work with. We can’t run a health system without a skilled and competent workforce and the workforce is important in terms of our connectedness and relationships with our communities.

"We have 8500 employees and we need to involve each of them, so we all understand that improving health services for Pacific peoples, MÄori and other populations is everyone’s job."

WaitematÄ DHB newly appointed Director of Pacific Health

Chief Executive Dr Dale Bramley says the DHB is thrilled to have Dr Herman on-board.

"Dr Herman is a highly-skilled, knowledgeable and well-respected authority in the field of Pacific and public health. During her time as the Secretary for Te Marae Ora Cook Islands Ministry of Health, it was impressive to see the many achievements she helped deliver.

"This is an exciting appointment. We are lucky to have her as part of the senior team and know she will be a strong advocate and leader for the WaitematÄ Pacific community."

Dr Herman says she is looking forward to seeing what she can do to serve the wider DHB population.

"There’s work to do right across the country but this is a special time for WaitematÄ."