Arrests following vehicle thefts in Raglan

Tuesday, 16 March, 2021 - 15:05

Waikato Police have arrested six people this morning after locating multiple stolen vehicles travelling around the Raglan area.

Police believe the vehicles were stolen from various locations in the Waikato for the purpose of committing commercial burglaries.

Raglan Police staff patrolling at 3.00 am this morning located the stolen vehicles with several occupants inside.

These vehicles were observed while additional District resources were deployed to the area including Police dog handlers.

One of the vehicles was spiked and three offenders were arrested near Ngaruawahia and another three offenders were arrested in a second vehicle near Pukemiro.

Police dog handlers were utilised to track offenders from both the stolen vehicles.

All six are appearing today in the Hamilton Youth and District Court charged with various offences.

Western Waikato Area Commander Inspector Will Loughrin says this a great example of deploying Police resources to the right places at the right times based on intelligence information and feedback from our communities.

"The Raglan community have given Police strong feedback about ensuring we have an increased visibility in Raglan over key periods," says Inspector Loughrin.

"Identifying these offenders before they caused further harm was critical to keeping our communities safe, which is the priority."

Police ask the public to be vigilant about reporting any suspicious vehicles or activity by calling 111 immediately.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.