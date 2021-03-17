More help needed for victims of terrorist attack on Christchurch masjidain

Wednesday, 17 March, 2021 - 05:00

The whÄnau of those murdered in the terrorist attack on two Christchurch Masjidain, plus the survivors and witnesses, need further government assistance to help redress the severe harm they’ve suffered.

The Human Rights Commission (HRC) in the report, Reflections on the Report of the Royal Commission of Inquiry into the terrorist attack on 15 March 2019 (attached and embargoed until 5am 17 March 2021), published today, said international human rights standards hold States accountable for ensuring that victims of terrorism have rights to justice, reparation for harm caused, and rehabilitation.

"The Government…has a critical human rights duty to ensure the rights of the affected whÄnau, survivors and witnesses to reparation and access to justice are met," the report said.

Chief Commissioner Paul Hunt said, "Many aspects of the Government’s response to date are consistent with a human rights approach - including setting up the Royal Commission of Inquiry and the Prime Minister’s apology - but the commitment does not stop there."

The HRC report noted that complex legal processes lie ahead for the affected families, survivors and witnesses including a coronial inquest. It comes after consultation with those directly affected, following the release of the Royal Commission report last December.

"While legal aid is likely to be available for those wanting representation at the Coronial Court the process of getting that support is complex and may also come with costs," Mr Hunt said.

There is also the broader question of assistance in engaging with other types of processes, particularly those with a potential for reparation, such as the restorative justice process recommended by the Royal Commission of Inquiry (Royal Commission).

The HRC report also noted that the Royal Commission into the attacks was not asked to consider questions of compensation or other forms of reparation. Mr Hunt said this did not absolve the Government from a duty to make reparations in proportion to the severe harm caused.

The HRC report also stated that the affected community, as victims of terrorism, had a right to seek and obtain information about the causes and conditions that led to the attack, so that they could learn the truth.

While the Royal Commission’s report provided a considerable amount of information the suppression orders, particularly the 30-year order on evidence and submissions by public sector chief executives, were a surprise.

"The suppression order over government information sends a mixed signal to the affected whÄnau and survivors. Given the lack of prior notice or consultation, it has had a potentially damaging effect on the community’s trust in the process," the report said.

The HRC would continue to consult with affected whÄnau, survivors and witnesses to understand their perspectives and will also engage with the Government on its human rights duties and tangata whenua.