Injured cyclist

Wednesday, 17 March, 2021 - 10:20

Police are attending an incident on Pokuru Road, southwest of Te Awamutu where a cyclist has been found on the side of the road with serious injuries.

Emergency services were notified around 8:25am.

Initial indications suggest the cyclist may have been knocked off his bike, but this is unconfirmed at this stage.

The Serious Crash Unit will be attending, and the road is currently closed.

Diversions are in place at Te Mawhai Road and Budden Road.