Massey launches offshore learning centre with Hainan University

Wednesday, 17 March, 2021 - 11:29

Massey University and Hainan University are launching a dedicated learning centre for Massey students who remain in China due to the temporary closure of borders due to COVID-19.

The Massey Learning Centre at Hainan University will give Massey students the option of joining fellow classmates at a campus in one of China’s leading universities. Students will participate in online classes delivered by Massey University, New Zealand’s leading online provider, with the additional support of local learning support advisors.

Deputy Vice-Chancellor Students and Global Engagement Tere McGonagle-Daly says the learning centre at Hainan University will become the second offshore learning centre for Massey, after it launched the first at Nanjing University of Finance and Economics (NUFE) at the end of last year.

"Our learning centre with NUFE was extremely popular with our students in China who are unable to return to New Zealand - in fact, all places were filled within three days of launch. Our link with Hainan helps us to continue supporting students and deliver another excellent on-campus experience," he says.

Vice President of Hainan University Professor Ye Guangliang says both universities are viewing this as a continuation of a longer term collaboration and partnership.

Classes will be delivered from April 19 to a group of new and continuing students from Massey Business School and the College of Humanities and Social Sciences via a range of online delivery methods. The Massey students will have access to all the same facilities as Hainan's enrolled students such as the university library; gyms; sports facilities and the student food outlets.