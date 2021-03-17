Homicide investigation, Morrinsville

|
A homicide investigation is underway following a man’s death in Morrinsville.
The man was seriously injured during a family harm incident at a Gordonton address last night.
Police were called to the incident and the man was taken to hospital, he sadly died of his injuries this morning.
A 42-year-old man was taken into custody, Police are not looking for anyone else in relation to this death.
