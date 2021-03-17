Key decisions proposed in 10-year plan consultation - council

Wednesday, 17 March, 2021 - 13:02

A wastewater scheme for Darfield and Kirwee, new community facilities in Leeston, Prebbleton and Hororata, and investing in the safety of roads and drinking water supplies are among projects proposed in Selwyn over the next 10 years.

Selwyn District Council today [Wednesday 17 March] adopted its Long-Term Plan 2021-2031 Consultation Document for public consultation, which will open on Monday 29 March.

This way … 2031 sets out the key projects and activities the Council is planning over the next decade and how these will be funded. Average annual rate rises of 4% to 5% are forecast over the period.

Mayor Sam Broughton says the 10-year plan focuses on consolidating recent investments in major projects, and looking after the district’s assets for future generations.

"Since our last plan we’ve successfully managed the way our district has developed and grown," he says. "I’m pleased that we’ve put in place much of the core infrastructure our growing district needs - from essential water and waste services and roading networks through to libraries, community and recreation centres and services. These are important for our communities and businesses to thrive.

"Looking ahead, we continue to plan for the future needs of our residents, but also to make sure we’re looking after the assets and infrastructure we already have, and securing our investment for future generations."

The Consultation Document outlines eight major proposals for community consultation:

- Continuing the current approach to maintaining safe water supplies, which meet community expectations, and comply with expected new regulations.

- Changing the way residents pay for the supply of drinking water, to meet increasing costs and to help manage high water demand.

- Developing a reticulated wastewater system in Darfield and Kirwee, with a connection to the Pines wastewater treatment plant in Rolleston.

- Improving the district’s roading network - with an option to undertake additional maintenance by adding extra funding.

- Undertaking an extensive programme of roading upgrades and projects across the district.

- Building a new community centre for Prebbleton.

- Building a new combined library/service centre and community centre on Leeston Park.

- Developing a new Hororata Community Centre on the domain.

The average proposed rates increase for the 2021/22 year (starting 1 July 2021) is 4.9%. This is within the limit set by the Council that the average rate increase should not exceed 6% in any one year over the next decade. For individual ratepayers the actual change may be smaller or greater, depending on their location and the services provided.

The plan notes that over the past 10 years Selwyn has been the second-fastest growing district in New Zealand, growing from 42,900 in 2011 to an estimated 71,500 this year. By 2031 the district population is forecast to reach nearly 90,000.

Statistics show the district is also becoming more urban, with nearly 90% of growth occurring in townships.

Mayor Broughton says the proposals in the plan represent what’s important to provide for Selwyn’s growing population, while aiming to keep costs at a reasonable level.

"This plan sets out how we can build on our success, and focus our investment so that the Selwyn of the future is the Selwyn that we want to leave for our children. It’s about how we will balance meeting the aspirations of our communities with the demands of keeping rates affordable."

Public consultation on the Long-Term Plan 2021-2031 opens on Monday 29 March. Copies of the consultation document, This way … 2031, will be available online at www.selwyn.govt.nz/thisway2031 and from the Council offices and local libraries. Submissions on the plan will close at 5pm on Friday 30 April.