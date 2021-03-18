Police make appeal following court appearance

Thursday, 18 March, 2021 - 11:35

Statement to be attributed to Detective Senior Sergeant Nicola Reeves:

Earlier this month Police arrested and charged a Christchurch man in relation to alleged sexual offending involving four victims.

As a consequence, the man is facing five charges of sexual violation.

The incidents allegedly took place between late 2018 and late February this year.

He appeared in the Christchurch District Court today and was remanded in custody to reappear on 6 May 2021.

The man has interim name suppression.

We are now asking anyone who might have information or concerns, and has not yet come forward, to please reach out to us.

We would like to reassure those who come forward that the information they provide us will be treated with sensitivity.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the investigation team by calling the Police 105 number and quoting file number 210221/7752.

Note to Media: A name suppression order is currently in place.

As a result, Police is not in a position to provide any further comment.