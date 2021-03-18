Te Awa Reo - a river's history meets art

Thursday, 18 March, 2021 - 11:38

Science and art will collide in a new exhibition heading to the TaupÅ Museum and Art Gallery this autumn.

Fresh from the Sarjeant Art Gallery in Whanganui, ‘Te Awa Reo’ is a collaboration of 14 artists examining and responding to scientific research of an 8.75 metre core sample of sediment taken from the Ätene Meander on the Whanganui River.

The unique project has been three years in the making and explores Whanganui iwi’s relationship with PapatÅ«Änuku (Mother Earth), Te Awa Tupua (the Whanganui River) and Matua te Toa, (Mount Tongariro) from a cultural perspective.

Museum exhibitions officer Kerence Stephen said the artists had used photography, ceramics, printmaking, weaving, collage, paint, sculpture, book arts, glass and poetry to interpret the scientific research in their own unique ways.

The exhibition being hosted by TaupÅ Museum and Art Gallery was significant because the district was the home of the physical source of the Whanganui River, Mount Tongariro.

"This will be a fascinating insight into artists’ perceptions of an important core sample that has historical, cultural and natural significance," she said. "It’s the type of exhibition that will appeal to both the creative and scientific mind."

The exhibition will run from March 27 to May 3. TaupÅ Museum is open seven days from 10am to 4.30pm and entry is free to TaupÅ District residents with proof of address.